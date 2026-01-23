County-by-County: Forecast for upcoming winter weather event in central Indiana

The bitter cold and dangerous wind chill values arrive overnight and be with us through the entire weekend. Many schools are already on E-Learning delays north of Indy where a Cold Weather Advisory is in place for wind chill values as cold as -25 degrees. Wind chill values will stay sub zero through the entire weekend. The cold air will be in place for an all snow event for us starting Saturday afternoon. Some light snow will be possible before that in southern locations. The heaviest snow is Saturday night overnight into Sunday morning before tapering off Sunday afternoon. Snow totals might change a bit as we get closer to Saturday afternoon but most areas look to see 6"-10". Some higher totals will be possible to the south and lower totals to the north. Here's your county-by-county breakdown.
HEADLINES
- Wind chill values as cold as -25° Friday
- Accumulating snow starts Saturday afternoon with heaviest overnight into Sunday morning before tapering off in the afternoon.
- Most areas are in the 6"-10" range with lower totals north and isolated higher totals south.
BOONE
Cold Weather Advisory Friday
Winter Storm Watch Saturday
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 4pm - Sunday 5pm
Snowfall: 5 to 9 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -15°
HAMILTON
Cold Weather Advisory Friday
Winter Storm Watch Saturday
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 4 pm - Sunday 5 pm
Snowfall: 5 to 9 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -30°
HANCOCK
Cold Weather Advisory Friday
Winter Storm Watch Saturday
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 4 pm - Sunday 5 pm
Snowfall: 6 to 10 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -15°
HENDRICKS
Cold Weather Advisory Friday
Winter Storm Watch Saturday
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 4 pm - Sunday 5 pm
Snowfall: 6 to 10 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -15°
HOWARD
Cold Weather Advisory
Winter Storm Watch Saturday
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 7 pm - Sunday 5 pm
Snowfall: 4 to 7 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -25°
JOHNSON
Winter Storm Watch Saturday
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 4 pm - Sunday 5 pm
Snowfall: 6 to 10 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -15°
MARION
Cold Weather Advisory Friday
Winter Storm Watch Saturday
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 4 pm - Sunday 5 pm
Snowfall: 6 to 10 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -15°
MONROE
Winter Storm Watch
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 2 pm - Sunday 4 pm
Snowfall: 6 to 10 inches with isolated higher totals
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -10°
MORGAN
Winter Storm Watch
Main Snow Impact: Saturday 3 pm - Sunday 4 pm
Snowfall: 6 to 10 inches
Wind gusts: Up to 20 mph
Wind chills values: As cold as -10°
To see additional counties, click here to be taken to our Weather Alerts page.