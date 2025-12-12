County-by-county: Saturday snowfall potential across Central Indiana

Saturday brings yet another round of snow. This time, everyone should get in on at least some snow. Below is what we're expecting across several communities in Central Indiana.
BOONE
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: 11am - 5pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
HAMILTON
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: 11 am - 5pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
HANCOCK
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: Noon - 7pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
HENDRICKS
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: 11am - 6pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
HOWARD
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: Noon - 5pm
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
JOHNSON
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: 11am - 7pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
MARION
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: 11am - 6pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
MONROE
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: 10am - 7pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
MORGAN
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight
Main impact: 11am - 7pm
Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches
