County-by-county: Saturday snowfall potential across Central Indiana

Saturday brings yet another round of snow. This time, everyone should get in on at least some snow. Below is what we're expecting across several communities in Central Indiana.

BOONE

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: 11am - 5pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

HAMILTON

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: 11 am - 5pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

HANCOCK

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: Noon - 7pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

HENDRICKS

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: 11am - 6pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

HOWARD

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: Noon - 5pm

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

JOHNSON

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: 11am - 7pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

MARION

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: 11am - 6pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

MONROE

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: 10am - 7pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

MORGAN

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday: 11am-midnight

Main impact: 11am - 7pm

Snowfall: 3 to 6 inches

