County-by-County: Snow forecast in Central Indiana

It's Thanksgiving weekend and the WRTV weather team has broken down, by county, what to watch for as snow is set to hit several parts of Central Indiana. We likely start out Saturday dry then snow fills in around midday. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, so it is likely we switch over to a rain snow mix. Most in central Indiana will pick up a few inches of snow with higher totals north and more of a rain/snow mix south. It will be a heavy wet snow so it will compact as it falls

HEADLINES



Winter Storm Watch from I-70 north

Main impacts Saturday afternoon and evening

Changes to rain for most late Saturday/Early Sunday

BOONE

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 3 and 6 inches

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HAMILTON

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 2 and 5 inches

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HANCOCK

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 2 and 4 inches

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HENDRICKS

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 2 and 4 inches

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

JOHNSON

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

MARION

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 1 and 4 inches

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

MONROE

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

MORGAN

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HOWARD

Winter Storm Watch

Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening

Snowfall: 3 and 7 inches

Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

