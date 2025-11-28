County-by-County: Snow forecast in Central Indiana

It's Thanksgiving weekend and the WRTV weather team has broken down, by county, what to watch for as snow is set to hit several parts of Central Indiana. We likely start out Saturday dry then snow fills in around midday. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, so it is likely we switch over to a rain snow mix. Most in central Indiana will pick up a few inches of snow with higher totals north and more of a rain/snow mix south. It will be a heavy wet snow so it will compact as it falls
HEADLINES
- Winter Storm Watch from I-70 north
- Main impacts Saturday afternoon and evening
- Changes to rain for most late Saturday/Early Sunday
BOONE
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 3 and 6 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
HAMILTON
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 2 and 5 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
HANCOCK
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 2 and 4 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
HENDRICKS
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 2 and 4 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
JOHNSON
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
MARION
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 4 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
MONROE
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
MORGAN
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
HOWARD
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 3 and 7 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph
