County-by-County: Snow forecast in Central Indiana

WRTV
It's Thanksgiving weekend and the WRTV weather team has broken down, by county, what to watch for as snow is set to hit several parts of Central Indiana. We likely start out Saturday dry then snow fills in around midday. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, so it is likely we switch over to a rain snow mix. Most in central Indiana will pick up a few inches of snow with higher totals north and more of a rain/snow mix south. It will be a heavy wet snow so it will compact as it falls

HEADLINES

  • Winter Storm Watch from I-70 north
  • Main impacts Saturday afternoon and evening
  • Changes to rain for most late Saturday/Early Sunday

BOONE
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 3 and 6 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HAMILTON
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 2 and 5 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HANCOCK
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 2 and 4 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HENDRICKS
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 2 and 4 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

JOHNSON
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

MARION
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 4 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

MONROE
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

MORGAN
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 1 and 3 inches before changing to rain
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

HOWARD
Winter Storm Watch
Main impact: Saturday afternoon and evening
Snowfall: 3 and 7 inches
Winds: Gusts up to 25 mph

To see more, click here to be taken to our Weather Alerts page.

