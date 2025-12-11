County-by-county: Snowfall potential across Central Indiana

We're heading back into an active pattern with a couple of weather systems coming our way. The first arrives Thursday evening. It will bring light to moderate snow across the area overnight into early Friday. The Friday morning drive is likely to have some challenges. Below is our current thinking on snow potential for many communities across Central Indiana.

BOONE

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

HAMILTON

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday night through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

HANCOCK

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday night through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

HENDRICKS

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

HOWARD

No Winter Alerts

Main impact: Thursday night through Friday morning

Snowfall: 1 to 2 inches

JOHNSON

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

MARION

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

MONROE

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher.

MORGAN

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday

Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher.

