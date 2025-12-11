County-by-county: Snowfall potential across Central Indiana

We're heading back into an active pattern with a couple of weather systems coming our way. The first arrives Thursday evening. It will bring light to moderate snow across the area overnight into early Friday. The Friday morning drive is likely to have some challenges. Below is our current thinking on snow potential for many communities across Central Indiana.
BOONE
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
HAMILTON
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday night through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
HANCOCK
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday night through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
HENDRICKS
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
HOWARD
No Winter Alerts
Main impact: Thursday night through Friday morning
Snowfall: 1 to 2 inches
JOHNSON
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
MARION
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
MONROE
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher.
MORGAN
Winter Weather Advisory 5pm Thursday-10am Friday
Main impact: Thursday evening through Friday morning
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher.
