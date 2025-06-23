Watch Now
Dangerously Hot

Heat Advisories in Place This Week
Extreme Heat
  • HOT & HUMID
  • HEAT INDEX OVER 100°
  • AFTERNOON THUNDERSHOWERS

Heat and humidity will be front and center this week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s by the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like it is over 100°. Be sure to take plenty of breaks.

Heat Index Forecast

As temperatures heat up, afternoon thunderstorm chances increase. Overall, it will be a low chance each day. This is no coincidence. A signature of summer is pop-up thundershowers and there are no exceptions this week.

Afternoon T-Storms

We will be in this pattern most of this week. There is a little bit of a break this coming weekend, but it isn't much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 95°
Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 75°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Isolated Thundershowers High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day

