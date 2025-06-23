Dangerously Hot

Headlines



HOT & HUMID

HEAT INDEX OVER 100°

AFTERNOON THUNDERSHOWERS

Heat and humidity will be front and center this week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s by the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like it is over 100°. Be sure to take plenty of breaks.

WRTV

As temperatures heat up, afternoon thunderstorm chances increase. Overall, it will be a low chance each day. This is no coincidence. A signature of summer is pop-up thundershowers and there are no exceptions this week.

WRTV

We will be in this pattern most of this week. There is a little bit of a break this coming weekend, but it isn't much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 95°

Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Isolated Thundershowers High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast