Headlines



DENSE FOG FOR MONDAY MORNING

WARMING THIS AFTERNOON

HIGHS NEAR 70 THIS WEEK

A dense fog advisory is in place through 10 am Monday. Many cities have been reporting near 0 mile visibility. You will need extra time to get to where you're going safely today. This fog should clear around mid morning. We will warm-up quickly this afternoon as temperatures make it back to near 60 degrees.

WRTV

Another round of fog is possible Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s again.

WRTV

There is a big warm-up in store by midweek. High temperatures are expected to climb to near 70° by Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 39°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast