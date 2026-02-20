Dozens of fires sweep across Great Plains amid dangerous conditions

Dangerous wildfire conditions continued across the Great Plains for a third straight day Thursday.

The massive Ranger Road Fire has burned an area nearly twice the size of Chicago after spreading from Oklahoma into southern Kansas. Firefighters are battling more than a dozen blazes that have forced evacuations and destroyed structures.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency Wednesday, which was expanded on Thursday, in response to the fires.

The Texas Panhandle’s Lavender and 8 Ball fires have scorched more than 18,000 acres.

RELATED STORY | California walloped by winter storm with high winds and heavy rain and snow

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas has been approved for a federal grant to help cover the costs of responding to the fire.

"Texas continues to work around the clock to provide all necessary resources to those affected by the 8 Ball Fire," said Abbott. "With this FEMA grant, our brave wildfire response teams will be further equipped to manage and contain fires in the Panhandle. I thank the Trump Administration and FEMA for swiftly approving this funding and thank our heroic emergency personnel for their efforts to protect their fellow Texans."

Red flag conditions are expected to continue for the western parts of Oklahoma and Texas Friday. Conditions in Kansas are expected to improve.

Despite the wildfires, there have been minimal reports of poor air quality surrounding the blazes.