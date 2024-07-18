Drought eases, as we settle back into a dry pattern

We've had measurable rain 9 of the last 15 days. That rainfall has really helped ease the dry conditions across central Indiana. We have eliminated any areas of drought, and greatly reduced the coverage of Abnormally Dry conditions.

We are getting into a bit of a dry stretch. That's courtesy of the cooler and less humid Canadian air we're enjoying. With mostly clear skies tonight, lows drop into the middle and upper 50s.

If you enjoyed Thursday, you're really going to like Friday too. Very little changes in our forecast for the end of the week. We'll again enjoy lots of sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Temperatures warm just a touch with highs around 80°.

Dry and gradually warmer weather makes for a nice weekend to get outdoors. Highs in the lower 80s Saturday come with mostly sunny skies. Clouds start to build back into the area Sunday with highs in the middle 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear Low: 57°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast