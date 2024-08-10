Dry and comfortable stretch continues

We're getting more of a September feel in August. The great news is that the comfortable weather will last through the second half of the weekend.

With mostly clear skies and lower humidity in place, temperatures cool rather quickly again tonight. Overnight lows land in the lower to middle 50s.

Humidity remains a non issue Sunday. We'll couple that with highs in the upper 70s for another great day to get outside. Skies become partly cloudy, but the forecast stays dry for another day.

An isolated shower is possible Monday. For most of us, dry weather continues until we get closer to the end of the week. Temperatures gradually warm closer to the average high of 85° by Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 55°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 79°

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. High: 79°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast