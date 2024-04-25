Dry and cool stretch continues

It's a gradual process, but we do start our warming trend today. High temperatures climb into the lower 60s across the southern half of Indiana with upper 50s across the northern half of the state. A mix of sun and clouds means another needed dry day.

Friday starts dry, but our next chance for showers and a few storms arrives during the afternoon and evening. Periods of showers and storms may linger into Saturday morning. Following seasonable highs in the 60s Friday, we really warm up for the weekend. Temperatures jump into the 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun and clouds. High: 61°

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 42°

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. PM showers/storms. High: 66°

Saturday: Breezy and warm. AM showers/storms possible. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast