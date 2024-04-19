Dry and cool weekend

Headlines



DRY WEEKEND

BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS

RAIN RETURNS TUESDAY

Below average temperatures headline the weekend forecast. The average high is 65 degrees. As you know, this has been a warm month up to this point.

wrtv

A strong, cool northwest wind will accompany high temperatures in the 50s Saturday. Winds will gust to 25 mph.

wrtv

Low temperatures tumble into the 30s Sunday morning.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 40°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 54°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast