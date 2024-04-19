Dry and cool weekend

Headlines
- DRY WEEKEND
- BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS
- RAIN RETURNS TUESDAY
Below average temperatures headline the weekend forecast. The average high is 65 degrees. As you know, this has been a warm month up to this point.
A strong, cool northwest wind will accompany high temperatures in the 50s Saturday. Winds will gust to 25 mph.
Low temperatures tumble into the 30s Sunday morning.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 40°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 54°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast