Dry and cool weekend

Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 14:53:25-04

  • DRY WEEKEND
  • BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS
  • RAIN RETURNS TUESDAY

Below average temperatures headline the weekend forecast. The average high is 65 degrees. As you know, this has been a warm month up to this point.

A strong, cool northwest wind will accompany high temperatures in the 50s Saturday. Winds will gust to 25 mph.

Low temperatures tumble into the 30s Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 40°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 54°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

