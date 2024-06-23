Dry and less humid start to the week

Indy put .30" in the rain gauge early Sunday morning. That's the most rain we've received in one day all month! Any additional showers will be confined to SE areas through this evening. Overnight, skies become mostly clear with lows in the middle 60s.

Our week of weather gets off to a great start Monday. We'll notice a drop in humidity as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. We're also back to mostly sunny skies with just a light wind.

Temperatures spike again Tuesday. Many areas will again reach into the lower 90s. There's just a 20% chance for a shower or storm Tuesday. More widespread rain is expected Wednesday, which will bring temperatures back down.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of t'storms. High: 93°

Wednesday: Scattered t'storms. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast