Dry and mild through the afternoon - Evening severe threat

Today's Weather



WARM ONCE AGAIN TODAY

SEVERE THREAT AFTER 8PM

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND AHEAD

Most of today will be a good day of weather with temperatures that will be near 80° and plenty of dry weather. However, this evening a cold front will bring a round of storms and potential severe weather to the area.

WX

Wind and heavy rain will be the main threats but a tornado threat can't be completely ruled out as the line of storms sweeps the across the state.

WX

Once the front clears the area overnight cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend. Highs will range anywhere from 55°-60° with partly cloudy skies.

WX

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Severe storm possible this evening. High: 79°

Overnight: Stormy early then some clearing. Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 60°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 57°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast