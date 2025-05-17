Watch Now
Dry and seasonable Sunday. Week ahead brings more rain chances.

Breezy winds of change have resulted in cooler temperatures across Central Indiana. Winds are expected to subside with sunset though. Be prepared for a cooler night. With partly cloudy skies, our overnight lows fall back to around the 50° mark.

Sunday brings some great weather for outdoor plans. Just make sure you have the sunscreen with lots of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures get back to around average. We'll enjoy highs in the middle 70s. Winds will also be much lighter for the second half of our weekend at 5-10 mph.

KM2.png

The active weather pattern returns in the week ahead. A few showers are possible Monday. The best chance for rain looks to be across SW areas. Tuesday brings more widespread rain and storms. There is the possibility we could see a few strong to severe storms across central and southern parts of the state.

KM3.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 51°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 74°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High: 71°
Tuesday: Rain and t'storms. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

