Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry and seasonable today. Rain returns tomorrow

TK1.png
WRTV
TK1.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES TODAY
  • RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW EVENING
  • MOST OF THE AREA .50"-1" OF RAIN

Everyday so far this month has been above normal. Today will be cooler but seasonable. The normal high this time of year is 53° and we will be right around that number this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

TK3.png

Tomorrow will start in the 30s and then warm to near 60° in the afternoon. Clouds will increase as the day goes on but we will be dry until late afternoon.

TK6.png

Rain will move in from southwest to northeast and by 7 pm most of the area should be seeing widespread rain.

TK4.png

The rain will then continue until overnight and into the morning commute before tapering off. Most of the area will see .50"-1" of rain with some areas more than that in southern locations.

TK2.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Seasonable High: 52°
Overnight: Clouds Increase Low: 38°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Rain develops High: 60°
Thursday: Morning rain. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk