Dry and seasonable today. Rain returns tomorrow

Headlines
- SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES TODAY
- RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW EVENING
- MOST OF THE AREA .50"-1" OF RAIN
Everyday so far this month has been above normal. Today will be cooler but seasonable. The normal high this time of year is 53° and we will be right around that number this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow will start in the 30s and then warm to near 60° in the afternoon. Clouds will increase as the day goes on but we will be dry until late afternoon.
Rain will move in from southwest to northeast and by 7 pm most of the area should be seeing widespread rain.
The rain will then continue until overnight and into the morning commute before tapering off. Most of the area will see .50"-1" of rain with some areas more than that in southern locations.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Seasonable High: 52°
Overnight: Clouds Increase Low: 38°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Rain develops High: 60°
Thursday: Morning rain. High: 56°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast