Dry and seasonable today. Rain returns tomorrow

Headlines



SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES TODAY

RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW EVENING

MOST OF THE AREA .50"-1" OF RAIN

Everyday so far this month has been above normal. Today will be cooler but seasonable. The normal high this time of year is 53° and we will be right around that number this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

WRTV

Tomorrow will start in the 30s and then warm to near 60° in the afternoon. Clouds will increase as the day goes on but we will be dry until late afternoon.

WRTV

Rain will move in from southwest to northeast and by 7 pm most of the area should be seeing widespread rain.

WRTV

The rain will then continue until overnight and into the morning commute before tapering off. Most of the area will see .50"-1" of rain with some areas more than that in southern locations.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Seasonable High: 52°

Overnight: Clouds Increase Low: 38°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Rain develops High: 60°

Thursday: Morning rain. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast