Warm through Thursday. T'Storms return Friday

wrtv
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 15:00:19-04

Headlines

  • WARM PATTERN CONTINUES
  • DRY NEXT TWO DAYS
  • FRIDAY T'STORMS

A beautiful end to a very wet month! Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s.
The month of May starts dry and warm.

We will squeeze another dry and even warmer day in Thursday. The average high is 69 degrees. Highs Thursday rise into the lower to middle 80s.

Thunderstorms develop to end the work. Friday thunderstorms are likely with highs in the 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 75°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 57°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 81°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 85

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

