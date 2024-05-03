Dry start to weekend.

Headlines



WARM PATTERN CONTINUES

CHANCE SATURDAY T'STORMS

DAILY CHANCE OF RAIN NEXT WEEK

The first half of the weekend will be the warmest half. Temperatures push close to 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

wrtv

A few thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

wrtv

A northwest wind will deliver cooler temperatures Sunday. Highs will still remain above average though. The average high 70 degrees.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated shower. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: 30% chance t'storms. High: 79°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast