Dry start to weekend.

Headlines
- WARM PATTERN CONTINUES
- CHANCE SATURDAY T'STORMS
- DAILY CHANCE OF RAIN NEXT WEEK
The first half of the weekend will be the warmest half. Temperatures push close to 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.
A few thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front.
A northwest wind will deliver cooler temperatures Sunday. Highs will still remain above average though. The average high 70 degrees.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated shower. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: 30% chance t'storms. High: 79°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 74°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast