Dry start to weekend.

Posted at 2:44 PM, May 03, 2024
  • WARM PATTERN CONTINUES
  • CHANCE SATURDAY T'STORMS
  • DAILY CHANCE OF RAIN NEXT WEEK

The first half of the weekend will be the warmest half. Temperatures push close to 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

A few thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

A northwest wind will deliver cooler temperatures Sunday. Highs will still remain above average though. The average high 70 degrees.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated shower. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: 30% chance t'storms. High: 79°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 74°

