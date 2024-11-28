Dry Thanksgiving forecast. Coldest air of the season arrives this weekend

Headlines



DRY BUT CHILLY THANKSGIVING FORECAST

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON THIS WEEKEND

SMALL SNOW SHOWERS CHANCE SATURDAY

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. I hope you have a great day with friends, family or both. Some sunshine will mix in at time but overall look for a mostly cloudy day with temperatures that will generally be around 40°. The breeze will make it feel a bit cooler.

Tomorrow starts a stretch of weather that will be the coldest of the season. It is not just one day either. We likely won't be above freeze from Friday morning until the daytime hours Tuesday. Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Low temperatures will be in the teens with wind chill values that will likely be in the single digits through the weekend and into Monday.

Light snow showers may move into parts of the area on Saturday but they are trending further south and even if you see them they would be very light.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy High: 40°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 25°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds High: 30°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Snow showers south. High: 30°

