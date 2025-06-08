Watch Now
Dry this evening, but another chance for rain tonight

Our forecast looks to be in good shape, if you're heading out for a Pacers watch party this evening. Temperatures stay in the 70s as clouds increase again. Areas north of Indy could see a shower before midnight.

Rain and a few storms slide across the state overnight, and are likely to last into the Monday morning drive for some. Rainfall between a third of an inch and one inch shouldn't cause much of a flooding problem, but you still might want to factor in some extra drive time. It's not out of the question a few storms could have gusty winds.

Following the morning rain, our weather improves! Clouds decrease through the rest of our Monday with just an isolated chance of an evening shower. We'll also notice a drop in the humidity. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible late. Low: 61°
Monday: Morning rain. Decreasing clouds. High: 77°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

