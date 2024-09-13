Watch Now
Dry weekend comes with more summer heat

The remnants of Francine brushed by us today, but most areas just couldn't get in on needed rainfall. We'll still have clouds around for your Friday evening plans. Those clouds hold temperatures pretty steady in the 70s. Look for overnight lows in the middle 60s.

More sunshine returns this weekend. That means temperatures will heat up again. Although it's late summer, it will feel more like July. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Along with the warmth comes more dry weather. We're unlikely to see any rain across central Indiana through next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 88°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 88°
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

