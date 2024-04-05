Eclipse Forecast: All eyes on cloud cover

Many communities have been planning months and even years for Monday's total solar eclipse. Cloud cover will play the ultimate role in our view of the once in a lifetime event. There's reason to be a bit nervous about cloud cover, but forecast models have been trending toward decreasing clouds. After a cloudy start, clouds should begin to thin throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

The cloud cover forecast below is a "middle of the road" prediction. There are weather computer models that show MORE cloud cover, and there are also some that show LESS. Although dry Monday morning, clouds are likely to still be around from Sunday night thunderstorms. Cirrus clouds are likely to replace thicker morning clouds. Cirrus clouds are high clouds made of ice crystals. They would likely only filter the sunlight and not totally block our view of the eclipse.

wrtv

The hourly forecast shows a decrease in clouds and an increase in temperatures. However, there is one exception to point out. A noticeable temperature drop is expected around the time of totality. Winds will gust to 20 mph Monday afternoon.

wrtv

Updates will follow on the battle between cloud cover and sunshine as we approach the total eclipse.