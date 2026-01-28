Even colder air for Wednesday morning

Headlines



EXTREME COLD WARNING

WIND CHILL 10°-15° BELOW 0°

COLD AIR STAYS THIS WEEK

Another round of very cold air is in place early Wednesday. Many are getting back to work and school for the first time this week. Know that you are stepping into a very cold air mass with wind chill values as low as 20° below 0°. Please take every precaution to stay safe. Wind chills remain cold even into Thursday morning.

High temperatures Thursday are capped in the mid teens. We stay dry for now.

There is a small warm up in store by next week, but it isn't much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 17°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: -3°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 13°

