Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
67  WX Alerts 327  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Even colder air for Wednesday morning

Cold air sticks around
Extreme cold warning
WRTV
Extreme cold warning
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • EXTREME COLD WARNING
  • WIND CHILL 10°-15° BELOW 0°
  • COLD AIR STAYS THIS WEEK

Another round of very cold air is in place early Wednesday. Many are getting back to work and school for the first time this week. Know that you are stepping into a very cold air mass with wind chill values as low as 20° below 0°. Please take every precaution to stay safe. Wind chills remain cold even into Thursday morning.

Thursday am wind chill forecast

High temperatures Thursday are capped in the mid teens. We stay dry for now.

Thursday forecast

There is a small warm up in store by next week, but it isn't much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 17°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: -3°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 13°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.