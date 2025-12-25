Even warmer with a few showers Friday

If you have travel plans Friday, overall the weather doesn't look too bad. We do have the chance for some morning rain showers. Any rain should be light, and not really impact your travel time.

WRTV

Temperatures are warm throughout the day. Even with clouds and showers, temperatures reach into the 60s for highs. That isn't too far off from the record.

WRTV

Mild temperatures last through the weekend. Another system brings rain Sunday. Following that round, temperatures turn much colder.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 47°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 62°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56°

Sunday: Rain develops. High: 63°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast