Expecting our coolest night in more than three months

We're getting early October vibes for the first weekend of September. With clouds fading this evening, temperatures cool quickly. We're expecting widespread lows in the 40s by Sunday morning. That brings Indy its coolest start since early June.

The sun shines bright all day long Sunday. That will help offset the cooler temperatures a bit. Still, afternoon highs around the 70° mark fall way short of average for this time of year.

If you were hoping for another round of summer warmth, you don't have to wait long. Highs warm in the week ahead. In fact, we'll be a little above average by Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

The abnormally dry weather across Central Indiana holds strong. We lack any chance of rain over the next seven days.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 48°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 74°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast