Extreme cold in Indianapolis

EXTREME COLD WARNINGS

BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS THIS WEEK

EXTENDED FORECAST IS LOOKING COLD

Bitter cold air is in place early this morning and it looks to stay through most of the week. Have an emergency cold weather kit in your car in case you get stranded. It will feel even colder Wednesday morning with forecast wind chills near 20° below 0°.

Looking long-term, it stays cold. This is a temperature outlook for February 4-10th. We more than likely end up below average for that time frame.

The planning forecast keeps highs in the teens and lows below 0°. We look mostly snow free this week with a distant chance for snow next Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 20°

Overnight: Mostly clear. Wind chill -20°. Low: -10°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind chill -15°. High: 17°

