Extreme cold in Indianapolis

What you need to know to stay safe
Extreme cold warning
  • EXTREME COLD WARNINGS
  • BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS THIS WEEK
  • EXTENDED FORECAST IS LOOKING COLD

Bitter cold air is in place early this morning and it looks to stay through most of the week. Have an emergency cold weather kit in your car in case you get stranded. It will feel even colder Wednesday morning with forecast wind chills near 20° below 0°.

Wind chill forecast Wednesday morning

Looking long-term, it stays cold. This is a temperature outlook for February 4-10th. We more than likely end up below average for that time frame.

Long range temperature outlook

The planning forecast keeps highs in the teens and lows below 0°. We look mostly snow free this week with a distant chance for snow next Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 20°
Overnight: Mostly clear. Wind chill -20°. Low: -10°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind chill -15°. High: 17°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

