Fabulous Friday forecast. Nice weather continues this weekend

Headlines



FABULOUS FRIDAY FORECAST

DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

STORM CHANCES RETURN NEXT WEEK

A beautiful day of weather for us on this Friday. Look for lots of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures that will topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s. Get out and enjoy.

Evening plans will be just fine. Look for temperatures to cool off fairly quickly though once the sun sets. You might want a light jacket if you are going to be out late. Low temperatures will eventually fall into the mid 50s overnight.

Over the weekend temperatures will climb back into the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a bit more cloud cover building in as the day goes on Sunday. If you are heading to the Brickyard 400 bring the sunscreen. Storm chances will return next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 75°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

