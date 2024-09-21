Fall arrives with a much needed chance for rain

For the 22nd time this year, Indy has reached the 90° mark. That's quite likely the last time for 2024. Big weather changes arrive Sunday.

Staying warm and dry for your Saturday evening plans. Skies stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Fall arrives Sunday morning. Right on cue, we get some cooler temperatures. Skies become mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but we aren't expecting severe weather. That said, any lightning and the very dry vegetation could be a bad combination. The gray and damp conditions will hold highs in the upper 70s.

Rain may lose a bit of its punch as it works across Indiana. The western half of the state could see the highest rainfall totals Sunday, but just about everyone should get at least a little bit of rain. The good news is there are more chances for rain in the forecast. Monday and Tuesday also bring the potential for wet weather.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and t'storms return. High: 78°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. High: 75°

Tuesday: Showers likely. High: 75°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 76°

