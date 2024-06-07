Watch Now
Fantastic Friday forecast

Grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen! We have lots of sunshine in our Friday forecast. Humidity remains low, which will provide a comfortable feel. We have a NW breeze to thank for that. Temperatures climb quickly with highs around 80°.

The weekend brings a little more humidity Saturday. We also have the chance for a few showers or storms Saturday morning. It's mainly areas SW of Indy where rain chances are highest. We'll keep quite a few clouds Saturday. Partly sunny skies return Sunday with another drop in the humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 80°
Overnight: Increasing clouds. Low: 60°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A few showers/storms mainly SW. High: 77°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 78°

