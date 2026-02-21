Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
February chill brings a chance of snow for some this weekend

Winter isn't finished with Central Indiana just yet. As we pull in some colder temperatures, we also have the chance for scattered snow showers. Any snow is likely to hold off until late overnight into Sunday morning. Some light accumulations are possible by midday Sunday. Snow amounts greater than a half inch are most likely along and NE of a Logansport-Anderson-Connersville line.

KM2.png

Skies stay cloudy through our Sunday with temperatures likely spending the day in the 20s. However, it's going to feel even colder. A NW wind of 10-20 mph comes with gusts around 25 mph. Bundle up, because that means our wind chills stay in the teens.

KM6.png

Temperatures stay cold Monday. After that, we see a quick climb to some warmer weather. However, it may come with more active weather. We are watching a chance for rain and snow across the area Thursday.

KM5.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers late. Low: 25°
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Breezy. High: 30°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High: 31°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

