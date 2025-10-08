Feeling like fall

Headlines



FALL WEATHER

CLEARING SKIES

TEMPERATURES WARM UP

It is finally starting to feel like fall across central Indiana. Temperatures have dropped big time with overnight lows starting in the 40s. We are back to sunshine today and highs in the mid 60s.

WRTV

It will be even cooler Thursday. We will start in the 30s and 40s with highs landing in the mid 60s.

WRTV

Sunshine is the rule here over the next week. We do eventually warm back into the mid 70s and even the 80s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 69°

Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 42°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast