Feeling like March today, but BIG warm-up on the way

Our back-and-forth temperatures continue. Today brings more of a March feel. Despite mostly sunny skies, a north breeze keeps high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for much of central Indiana. Low to mid 60s are expected south of I-70.

Areas of patchy frost will be possible again tonight. The greatest threat will be across areas NW of Indy. That's where lows should drop near the freezing mark. Middle 30s are expected elsewhere.

By Friday evening, rain and storm chances return. This round of wet weather is associated with a warm front, which brings 80s for the weekend!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Low: 36°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Friday: Partly sunny. PM t'storms. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast