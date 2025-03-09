Watch Now
Feeling like spring all week

Our stretch of warmer weather is underway, and the warmest is yet to come! Although the afternoons are warming up, clear skies and a light wind do make for a chilly night. We'll have lows in the middle 30s.

The sun shines bright again Monday. Our wind starts to turn more out of the SW. That will help give temperatures yet another boost. We'll enjoy afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures stay mild this week. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will be running more than 20° above average. That puts us in the 70s both days.

This is Severe Weather Preparedness Week across Central Indiana. It's a good time to refresh your knowledge on weather terms and double check your severe weather safety plan. We do have to monitor a system late Friday into Saturday. As of now, there is the potential for severe weather across SW parts of Indiana Saturday. There's still lots of time and many factors to work out on details. Just keep tuned to forecast updates through the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 36°
Monday: Sunny skies. High: 66°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 68°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

