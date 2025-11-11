Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Feeling Like Winter Today

A big warm up ahead
Tuesday' Forecast
  • VERY COLD AIR TODAY
  • WINDY AT TIMES
  • MUCH WARMER BY THE END OF THE WEEK

It is another bitter cold start with temperatures in the teens and 20s early. We make the jump back into the 40s by the afternoon. This will melt a good amount of snow. It won't feel that warm though. Winds are expected to gust into the mid 30 miles per hour range.

Wind Forecast

That will make our wind chill numbers drop back into the 20s and 30s today.

Wind Chill

We are facing a big warm up by the end of the week. Take a look at the 60s and even near 70° expected by Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy & Breezy. High: 42°
Overnight: Clearing. Low: 34°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 54°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

