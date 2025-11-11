Feeling Like Winter Today

Headlines



VERY COLD AIR TODAY

WINDY AT TIMES

MUCH WARMER BY THE END OF THE WEEK

It is another bitter cold start with temperatures in the teens and 20s early. We make the jump back into the 40s by the afternoon. This will melt a good amount of snow. It won't feel that warm though. Winds are expected to gust into the mid 30 miles per hour range.

WRTV

That will make our wind chill numbers drop back into the 20s and 30s today.

WRTV

We are facing a big warm up by the end of the week. Take a look at the 60s and even near 70° expected by Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy & Breezy. High: 42°

Overnight: Clearing. Low: 34°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 54°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast