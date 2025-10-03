Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feeling more like August this October

Cooler weather is back this week
Friday Forecast
WRTV
Friday Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • HOT WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND
  • STAYING DRY FOR NOW
  • COOLER BY MIDWEEK

High temperatures today are getting well above average again. High temperatures will make it to the mid 80s and even within a few degrees of the record high. The weekend brings more heat at the thermometer surges back into the 90s.

Weekend Forecast

Skies stay dry through the weekend which will only add to our drought conditions. Here is a look at the updated map.

Drought Monitor

It will be feeling more like fall next week with highs dropping back into the low 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 62°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

CS 7 Day AM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.