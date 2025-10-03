Feeling more like August this October

Headlines



HOT WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND

STAYING DRY FOR NOW

COOLER BY MIDWEEK

High temperatures today are getting well above average again. High temperatures will make it to the mid 80s and even within a few degrees of the record high. The weekend brings more heat at the thermometer surges back into the 90s.

WRTV

Skies stay dry through the weekend which will only add to our drought conditions. Here is a look at the updated map.

WRTV

It will be feeling more like fall next week with highs dropping back into the low 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast