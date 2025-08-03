Feeling more like August this week

The new week brings a gradual warming trend.

It's another very comfortable evening across the area. Tonight, clouds increase. That means we won't be quite as cool as recent nights. Instead of the 50s, overnight lows settle into the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday with a weak weather system in the area. High temperatures should still make their way into the lower 80s. We'll notice a little more humidity as well.

Weather models are split, but we do have the chance for some areas of rain late afternoon into the evening. Something to keep in mind, if you have Monday evening plans.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 63°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. PM rain possible. High: 82°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of storms. High: 84°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Spotty storm possible. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast