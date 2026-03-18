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Feeling more like spring this week

Much warmer by the weekend
spring temperatures and showers
Thursday Rain
Posted
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  • SLIGHTLY WARMER FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
  • SCATTERED SHOWERS THURSDAY
  • MUCH WARMER BY THE WEEKEND

Temperatures gradually climb throughout the day Wednesday. Highs are set to get back into the 40s which means any snow left in your yard will melt off quickly today. It is up from here with temperatures back into the 50s. That will bring a round of rain into Thursday. It is far from widespread, but you might have to run the windshield wipers a few times.

Thursday Forecast

We get warmer and warmer heading into the weekend. We will be close to 70° for the first day of spring (Friday) and even warmer into Saturday.

Weekend outlook

Temperatures cool a bit next week. We level off in the low 50s. At least it isn't snow!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 47°
Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 57°
Tomorrow: Spotty showers. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

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