Feels like temperatures reaching triple digits

Summer has officially arrived, and the heat is on. We reached 90° today in Indy for the first time this year. This is just the start of a prolonged heat wave. A Heat Advisory is in effect through at least Tuesday. The tropical humidity levels are only adding to the seriousness of the heat. Afternoon feels like temperatures will likely top out around 105° the next few days. Be sure to take breaks in the AC when you can and drink plenty of water.

Lots of Sunday sunshine means you'll also need to apply the SPF, if spending time outdoors. Temperatures climb quickly with afternoon highs in the middle 90s. The record high of 99° is likely out of reach, but we won't be far off. We get just a little heat relief with a SW breeze of 10-15 mph.

Dry and hot weather lasts through at least Tuesday. Wednesday brings the start of limited rain chances, which would also bring some welcome and temporary relief from the heat.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 75°

Sunday: Sunny, hot & humid. High: 95°

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: 95°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast