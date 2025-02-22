Finally feeling like February

We are finally putting the coldest of the weather behind us. Skies stay mostly clear tonight. Thanks to our winds turning out of the SW, lows in the lower 20s are much more seasonable.

Our temperatures continue to climb Sunday. Highs reaching into the lower 40s put us back where we should be in late February. We'll enjoy quite a bit of sunshine to go along with the warm-up.

wrtv

But wait, there's more! Highs reach into the 50s Monday through Wednesday. The middle of the week brings our next best chance of rain. That system also brings temperatures back to more seasonable levels to end the week.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low:21°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 42°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 51°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 54°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast