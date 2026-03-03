Flood Watch issued for heavy rain potential

Following a very brief lull, a band of rain sets up again this evening and lasts through the night. Some of the rain could be heavy near and south of I-70. This is also an area where rain is expected to move over the same spots for several hours. That's why the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch 7pm this evening through Wednesday morning. If you come across a flooded road, find another way around.

wrtv

In the heaviest band, more than 2" of rain is possible. Even with our previously dry conditions, some flooding is possible.

wrtv

Following any lingering rain early Wednesday morning, we should see a cloudy period with just a few showers. However, more rain is expected late Wednesday afternoon through the evening. High temperatures climb close to 60°.

wrtv

There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for a few strong or severe storms Wednesday. Hail and some gusty winds would be the main threats with a focus south of I-70.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Heavy rain. Low: 44°

Wednesday: Cloudy. Mainly PM rain and storms. High: 59°

Thursday: Scattered rain and storms. High: 67°

Friday: Scattered showers. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast