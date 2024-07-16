Watch Now
Flood Watch continues for southern sections of central Indiana

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 16, 2024

Active weather has remained to our SW for much of the day. The latest trend is for this to continue. That limits our rain chances, but we still have to monitor the situation for any changes that may bring more of the wet weather into central Indiana. The chance is still there for an isolated downpour. The chance for any strong storms is also low.

A Flood Watch continues until 2AM along and south of Bloomington to Greensburg line. However, if widespread rain stays away this may be dropped early.

We have the chance for a few showers or storms the first half of our Wednesday. As the cold front clears the area, look for decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s will be a bit more comfortable, as humidity begins to drop.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Low: 71°
Wednesday: A few AM showers or storms possible. Decreasing clouds. High: 83°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 77°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

