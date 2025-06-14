Flood WATCH issued for locally heavy rain

Getting in those outdoor activities has been a challenge for some today. Areas of rain and storms have formed along and south of a stationary front. This is mainly along and south of a Terre Haute to Indy to Muncie line. This is also where a Flood WATCH is in effect until 10pm. Locally heavy rainfall could top 2" in some areas. The good news is we expect rain coverage to decrease pretty quickly this evening. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle 60s.

Rain chances are much lower for Father's Day! Actually, we only have a spotty shower or storm chance in the forecast. That means most outdoor plans with dad should be good to go. Sunday stays on the muggy side with partly sunny skies. Temperatures return to the lower 80s for afternoon highs.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rain and storms early. Mostly cloudy. Low: 65°

Father's Day: Partly sunny. Spotty storm possible. High: 83°

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated storm possible. High: 85°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of PM storms. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast