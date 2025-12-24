Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog & rain heading into Christmas

Big cooldown next week
Christmas Forecast
Headlines

  • FOGGY MORNINGS
  • SCATTERED SHOWERS
  • MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

It is shaping up to be one foggy Christmas eve with visibility drops for some. Rudolph will be busy tonight. Temperatures run warm with highs in the 50s the next few days. We will watch for some scattered showers by the evening hours.

Wednesday evening rain

This warmth won't last forever. It will be much colder early next. We could see a drop from the 50s on Sunday afternoon to overnight lows in the teens.

Colder next week

This colder air will hold into early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Evening showers. High: 54°
Overnight: Scattered rain. Low: 48°
Tomorrow: AM fog. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

