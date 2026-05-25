A nice holiday with more rain returning midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A dry holiday in place with more rain chances returning for the middle part of the work week. Humidity values rise with those rain chances along with temperatures into the 80s.

TODAY

WRTV

Foggy conditions this morning across parts of Indiana. Thicker fog off to the north and east of Indianapolis. We will see dry conditions today under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s near 80. The winds will be light out of the north between 5 and 10 mph. Humidity values stay comfortable today.

TONIGHT

WRTV

If you were heading to the Indianapolis Indians game tonight no weather worries. A few clouds this evening. It will be nice with low temperatures near 59

TOMORROW

WRTV

Much of the day on Tuesday will be dry. Look for some sunshine to start off the day with cloud cover increasing for the late afternoon. High temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, near 80. Rain chances arrive late Tuesday evening beginning in the southern part of the state and continuing to move north.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Scattered showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder possible on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Humidity values increased so it will feel much more uncomfortable. High temperatures climb into the lower 80s for the afternoon. Dry conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be near 83 on Thursday. We will fall back into the 70s for the end of the week and weekend.

