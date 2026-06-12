A pleasant and comfortable Friday evening, storm chances return Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — After a busy week, quiet weather is in place tonight and for the majority of Saturday.

TONIGHT:

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Clear skies remain in place. Enjoy this pleasant Friday evening. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW:

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Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s with the less humid air mass still in place. There is an isolated chance of a shower, mainly SW, late in the day. The better chance of rain arrives late Saturday night. There is a 1/5 risk of severe storms overnight Saturday.

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SUNDAY:

Spotty showers and storms along a cold front, but not an all-day washout. Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Cooler-than-average air is in place early next week. Our next storm system will be on the way for Wednesday along the front.