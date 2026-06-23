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A quiet Tuesday before higher chances for rain later this week

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WRTV
WRTV - FUTURE RADAR FRIDAY (4).jpg
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Our quiet weather conditions continue into Wednesday before an isolated rain chance Wednesday night. Higher chances of rain arrive later this week.

TONIGHT:

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Partly cloudy skies with comfortable conditions still in place. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW:

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Another nice day under partly cloudy skies. Going into Wednesday night, there is an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Not everyone will get rain with this round. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

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Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. High temperatures in the low 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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The best chance of rain will be on Friday. Heavy rain is possible at times, and we will monitor to see if there is any sort of storm risk. Our broader pattern turns hot & humid for next week.