A rainy weekend, high heat & humidity expected next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A rainy Friday evening is ahead of us with the severe threat mainly out of the area in southern Indiana.

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TONIGHT:

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On/off showers are likely. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but chances of severe storms will likely be confined to southern Indiana. Flooding could occur in south-central and southern Indiana. This is where a flood watch has been issued until Saturday morning. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW:

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Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers and storms are expected south of I-70. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

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SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but the majority remain dry. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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Plenty of dry time is expected next week. However, it will be hot & humid. Much of next week features high temperatures in the 90s with the feels-like or heat index value over 100 degrees.