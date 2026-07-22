A wonderful Wednesday with highs in the 70s | July 22, 2026 

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — If you've been waiting for a break from the typical summer swelter, today is your day! We are tracking a fantastic stretch of weather for the rest of the week. It’s a great change of pace before the heat and humidity returns this weekend.

TODAY:

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A wonderful Wednesday! You will definitely feel the difference today. Expect winds out of the north gusting up to 20 mph, keeping the air moving and feeling great.

Temperatures will be into the 70s which is the first time we’ve seen highs like this in almost a month. This is 10 degrees below normal.

TONIGHT:

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You can give the air conditioning a break tonight! Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s. A few clouds will be possible overnight.

TOMORROW:

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The gorgeous stretch of weather continues through the end of the workweek. Look for mostly sunny skies again with highs staying into the 70s. Humidity stays low and comfortable.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST:

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Enjoy the crisp air while it lasts, because a classic summer pattern returns just in time for the weekend. As we head into Saturday and Sunday, you will definitely notice the humidity creeping back up. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s for Saturday and then near 90 on Sunday. If you are heading to the Brickyard 400, be prepared for muggy conditions and highs around 90.

The heat sticks around next week but rain chances also return for Monday and Tuesday.

