A wonderful Wednesday with sun and low humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A quiet weather pattern continues throughout the rest of the work week. Humidity values slowly rise with rain chances returning this weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

Lots of sunshine today with high-pressure nearby. Winds will not be as breezy as yesterday. They’ll be out of the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Mostly clear and comfortable again tonight. Low temperatures fall right around 57 degrees.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Mostly sunny conditions for your Thursday will dial up the temperatures a little bit more, with readings climbing into the low and middle 80s. Wind out of the south and southwest. If you were heading to the Indiana Fever game later on this evening, no worries, mostly clear conditions with temperatures on the mild side.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Partly cloudy conditions for your Friday. Humidity values slowly rise during the afternoon. Still dry with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.

Over the weekend, we see rain chances return. Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible later in the day. High temperatures will climb into the low and middle 80s all weekend long with higher humidity values. We may see a few lingering showers early on Sunday.

The new work week brings with a chance for a few spotty showers, especially in southern Indiana on Monday. High temperatures climb a little bit more into the middle 80s.