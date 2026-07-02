ADVISORY: Extreme heat warning in place until Friday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An Extreme Heat Warning runs until Friday evening across central Indiana.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies in place. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW:

WRTV

Muggy air remains. Heat indices will be in the triple digits on Friday with some isolated storms late (higher odds north). There is a 2/5 risk of severe storms for wind in northern Indiana. High temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

WRTV

WRTV

SATURDAY/4TH OF JULY:

WRTV

Scattered showers/storms are possible Saturday afternoon/evening. It doesn't look like an all-day washout. We may need to monitor when storms exit for any fireworks shows. High temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values close to 100 for some, depending on where rain sets up.

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV

A front lingers around into next week. Small chances of rain are possible. High temperatures take a slight step back into the 80s, but it will be muggy.