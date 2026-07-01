ALERT: Extreme heat warning extended to Friday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) —An EXTREME HEAT WARNING has been extended across much of Indiana until Friday evening. Heat indices are in the triple digits now and will likely be in the triple digits the next two afternoons

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TONIGHT:

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Clear skies remain in place. Another muggy night with low temperatures in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW:

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Sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-90s with the heat index in the triple digits.

FRIDAY:

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Partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s with the heat index in the triple digits.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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A ridge of high pressure flattens out Friday into next week. A few storm complexes in addition to pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. None of these chances look like all-day rain chances. However, we will need to monitor, especially because of the holiday weekend.